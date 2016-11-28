Court considers work-release for accused stalker

Joseph D. Farris, 27, most recently of 47 Garcia Drive, appeared Monday in Huron County Common Pleas Court being represented by T. Douglas Clifford, who stepped in for David Longo — the county’s public defender who was out due to illness.

Farris is charged with menacing by stalking in connection to an incident between May and September of this year. He bond is set at $20,000.

Farris is also prohibited from contact or association with his victim.

During his pretrial hearing, Clifford advised the defense had received documents from Farris’s former employer, Tower International in Bellevue. The company said it would be willing to re-hire Farris.

Judge James Conway asked where the man would live, noting that “he is still sitting on some misdemeanors.”

Even if he posts bond for the menacing charge, Farris must return to jail to serve the remainder of his misdemeanors.

Clifford inquired about a potential work-release program or similar arrangements while he served that time. Neither the judge nor prosecutors had objections.

Farris’s sister also spoke up during the proceedings.

“I would be taking him, and my grandma would be picking him up (from work),” she said.