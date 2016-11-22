Area residents plead 'not guilty' to felony charges

Kenny D. Gessner, 30, most recently of 45 1/2 Milan Ave., must post a $50,000 bond before being released from the Huron County Jail. He has been in custody since Oct. 27, when the Norwalk Police Department interviewed him at the station about a raid at his residence with the cyber crimes unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Police have said they seized electronic media as evidence when they used a search warrant and submitted it to BCI for analysis.

Gessner is charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. If convicted of the fourth-degree felony, he faces six to 18 months behind bars. His trial date is Nov. 17.

In another case heard Monday in Huron County Common Pleas Court, Carlos L. Contreras, 36, of Cleveland, is prohibited from being on the property of the Norwalk victim’s Scarlett Queen Drive residence if he posts a $5,000 bond with a 10-percent provision. Contreras goes to trial Jan. 24 on theft of a credit card in connection with a Sept. 20 incident.

Many other defendants also entered “not guilty” pleas to their charges Monday:

• Carl J. Bostic, 50, of 5224 Fox Lane Drive, has a March 2 trial date on possession of fentanyl in connection with a Sept. 21 incident. His bond was set at $5,000.

• Robyn E.D. Croll, 30, of Huron, goes to trial Feb. 16 on possession 3-methylfentanyl or a controlled substance analog in connection with an Aug. 26 incident.

• Tohja S. Dickerson, 23, of Sandusky, has a March 2 trial date on possession of cocaine in connection with a Feb. 9 incident.

• Kaylee N. Kirk, 24, of Sandusky, goes to trial March 7 on assault on a police officer. The fourth-degree felony is in connection with an incident about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at a Norwalk bar.

“She was assaultive when being placed under arrest and (Norwalk Police) Officer (Ken) Stiert was injured,” said Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff, who declined to elaborate when interviewed earlier.

Kirk remains out on a $10,000 bond.

• Mitchell T. Loflin, 19, of 1835 Wenz Road, Wakeman, has a March 2 trial date on possession of cocaine in connection with a Feb. 27 incident.

• Daynus E. Perkins Jr., 49, of 1740 Butler Road, Wakeman, goes to trial March 7 on theft of a credit card in connection with an Oct. 14 incident. He earlier posted a $5,000 bond with a 10-percent provision.

• Natasha M.W. Ross, 23, of Sandusky, has a Dec. 13 trial on possession of cocaine and 3-methylfentanyl in connection with a Sept. 20 incident. Her bond was set at $12,000.

• Natalie A. Slife, 27, of Sidney, Ohio, goes to trial Dec. 6 on forgery in connection with a Feb. 29 incident. Magistrate Bradley Sales gave her a personal recognizance bond Monday. That means Slife signed a court document in which she promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money.

“It’s a moot point,” Huron County Public Defender David Longo said, referring to Slife’s bond. “She’s in prison in another case in another county.”

Slife is serving 27-month prison sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women for separate forgery convictions from five counties.

• Courtney L. Sweet, 22, of 30 Front St., Willard, goes to trial March 14 on burglary in connection with a Sept. 30 incident.

• Tiffany L. Tuttle, 36, of 3258 Austin Drive, has a Jan. 26 trial date on two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in connection with controlled drug buys on Aug. 12 and 15.

Each drug defendant is subject to random drug screens.