Former Norwalk dentist scheduled for February trial

If patients want their dental records, they should call — or leave a message for — Norwalk Detective Dave Daniels, and provide him their name, date of birth and phone number. Daniels’ can be contacted at 419-668-3311.

More than 60 boxes of records have been recovered. Daniels cautioned patients that their record might not be in the boxes. These records will be available until the end of November.

Becker permanently surrendered his license to practice dentistry in July and is facing charges of corrupting another with drugs, theft, deception to obtain a dangerous drug, illegal processing of drug documents and unlicensed practice of dentistry.

He maintained practices in Norwalk and Middlefield and had practiced in Wisconsin before his license to do so was revoked in 2013.

The Geauga County prosecutor’s office investigated the former dentist earlier this year after a former patient reported difficulty obtaining her dental records.

Becker was issued a summons Aug. 26 through Geauga County Common Pleas Court. He entered a “not guilty” plea to the charges and was scheduled for a Feb. 14 jury trial.

The court determined Becker is indigent and appointed him a public defender, waiving the $25 fee normally required to apply for a public defender in October.

On Nov. 16, a pre-trial conference was held. A status report was filed with the court stating that the defense is currently waiting on documents from Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare. The contents and purpose of these documents weren’t disclosed. Northcoast is a state psychiatric facility.