Akron man sentenced to death in shooting of Kent State student

Portage County Common Pleas Judge Laurie Pittman imposed the death penalty on Damantae Graham, 19, on Tuesday afternoon.

He was one of three people charged in the death of Nick Massa, 18, during an off-campus robbery at a Kent apartment in February.

A jury previously had recommended the death penalty after finding Graham guilty on all of the charges against him: aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Marquis Greer and Ty Kremling, both 17, are being tried as adults in Massa’s death. Greer, of Massillon, and Kremling, of Stow, face the same charges as Graham. Both have trials scheduled before Pittman.

Massa, a Westlake resident who lived on the KSU campus, was visiting friends at an off-campus apartment on East Main Street in Kent when three young men arrived there at about 4:15 p.m. and demanded money, a 911 caller reported. Massa challenged the robbers and one fired at him. Massa died of his wounds while the three fled.

