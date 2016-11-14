Area residents plead 'not guilty' to felony charges

After being served the court document, a Huron County sheriff’s deputy put James J. Fusko III, 46, of 3258 Austin Drive, Willard, in handcuffs.

Fusko later entered a “not guilty” plea to two counts of trafficking in a counterfeit substance analog. His trial date is Jan. 31.

“This was not done while he was out on bond,” said Huron County Public David Longo, who hopes to get the current case and a previous one resolved with a plea deal.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway released Fusko on a personal recognizance bond with the additional condition of random drug screens. That means he signed a court document in which he promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money.

Fusko has a Dec. 13 trial date on trafficking in heroin in connection with a July 24, 2015 controlled drug buy.

Three other defendants entered “not guilty” pleas to their respective charges Monday:

• Brian T. Hamer, 21, of 5148 N. U.S. 250, Lot 6, has a March 2 trial date on receiving stolen property (drugs) in connection with an Aug. 8 incident. He earlier posted a $5,000 bond.

• Quentin D. Sims, 30, of Fremont, goes to trial Jan. 19 on possession of psilocybin in connection with an April 11 incident.

He must post a $5,000 bond before being released from the Huron County Jail. Sims told the judge he has a prior felony conviction and now is on non-reporting probation through Fremont Municipal Court.

• Brittany L. Tackett, 25, of 215 Second St., Willard has a Feb. 16 trial on trafficking in a controlled substance analog. She must post a $5,000 bond before being released from jail.

In late July, Tackett was granted intervention on two separate cases — trafficking in buprenorphine and receiving stolen property. That means if she doesn’t violate the terms of her three years of probation and successfully completes a certified substance abuse treatment program, she won’t have a conviction on her record.