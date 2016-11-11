Ex-cop sent to prison for impersonating officer, stalking

A former Ohio peace officer has been sentenced to spend nearly three years in prison for stalking, impersonating a police officer and other charges.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy M. Russo sentenced Jeffery Martin, 56, to 33 months in prison.

Martin, a former Pepper Pike police officer, was indicted last year on multiple charges after an investigation revealed that he stalked a former girlfriend and pretended to still be an officer in an effort to gain additional information about the woman. The crimes happened over a nine month period in 2015.

"This defendant followed the victim practically everywhere she went and even followed her to the police department when she filed the police report," Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said. "Not only will the defendant be going to prison, but he will also never be a peace officer in the state of Ohio again."

Martin pleaded guilty last month to charges of menacing by stalking, impersonation of a police officer, unauthorized use of a computer and aggravated trespassing.

The case was prosecuted by attorneys with DeWine's Special Prosecutions Section.