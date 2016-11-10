Grand jury indicts 26 suspects

Here are 15 off the defendants’ names and charges:

Ronald D. Malone, Jr., vandalism

Joseph A. Stout, theft and breaking and entering

Jesse M. Rankins, domestic violence, two counts of endangering children, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest

Kijahfa J. Harris, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Damitri N. English, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and misuse of credit cards

Anthony J. Lee, misuse of credit cards

Tyrice R. Rushin, complicity to commit aggravated robbery and complicity to commit theft with specification

Walter L. Paxton, complicity to commit aggravated robbery and complicity to commit theft with specification

Faather T. Neteru, felonious assault with specification

Morgan J. Ellis, possession of heroin and two counts of petty theft

Sean F. Bearden, two counts of felonious assault and violation of protection order

Christopher R. Webber, possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Andre L. Heidleburg, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and three counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Tremaine D. Stewart, possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana

Fred E. Collins, Jr., two counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery

An additional 11 suspects were secretly indicted, which means their names and charges won’t be released by the court until arrests are made or court papers served.