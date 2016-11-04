Teen convicted of running away after assault

Matthew Robbins, 18, of 131 Attwood St., pleaded guilty to attempted obstructing justice on a bill of information. That means he waived his right to have his case presented to a grand jury for consideration and he entered a guilty plea directly to the fourth-degree felony.

In mid-July, Robbins was indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault. Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said the defendant’s conviction for attempted obstructing justice is an appropriate resolution to the case since he ran from the scene of the May 10 assault.

“The victim was severely injured,” she said during Wednesday’s hearing. “It appears he was struck once … but he had severe injuries and lingering disabilities.”

Kasper said the victim’s family wasn’t satisfied with the charge of which Robbins was convicted due to the man’s injuries.

On May 10, the Norwalk Police Department responded to the report of a man bleeding from his head at an apartment. Kasper said the victim reported being hit with something and someone stole his backpack.

North Central EMS transported the man to Fisher-Titus Medical Center. He later was transferred to a Toledo hospital.

Police interviewed witnesses. Kasper said one person thought the victim had been hit with a bottle and while officers found some broken glass nearby, they determined they were old and not used during the assault. The prosecutor added that at the hospital it was found the victim’s injuries weren’t consistent with being struck with a bottle.

When Robbins was interviewed, he said he ran from the crime scene through some yards and witnesses reported seeing one of the two men had a backpack with him and they got into a vehicle, Kasper said.

Defense attorney Timothy Braun clarified the getaway situation for the judge.

“The young lady who gave him (Robbins) a ride was a friend of my client,” Braun said.

Robbins remains out on a $50,000 bond with a 10-percent provision and on electronically-monitored house arrest. Conway ordered him to have no association with the victim and not be on the property of a North Pleasant Street residence.