Man who returned from military service “with some baggage” sent to CBCF for break-in

The 39-year-old Wellington also told Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway he plans to continue working on his sobriety.

As part of his three years of intensive probation handed down Wednesday, Therens must complete a four- to six-month term at a community-based corrections facility. A CBCF is a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education. Therens also was fined $250.

The victims of the Oct. 19, 2014 break-in didn’t pursue any restitution and weren’t in court Wednesday. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The items stolen from a horse barn were recovered about 100 yards from the crime scene.

“They were going to come back and collect them,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

Before the break-in, a deputy saw Therens and a male suspect walking up and down the road near a parked a vehicle, but upon making a consent search, the officer didn’t find anything.

Therens was the accomplice of a former employee of the barn, Huron County Public Defender David Longo said. He noted his client came back from his military service “with some baggage,” which led to his substance abuse issues.

In August, Therens pleaded guilty to breaking and entering. Several months after the crime, deputies interviewed Therens, who admitted to his role in the offense.

“I turned myself in in June,” he said Wednesday.

Citing Therens’ “lengthy criminal history,” Kasper said the defendant’s charges mostly includes misdemeanors, but there are probation violations and a felony drug conviction.

“He describes a significant substance abuse problem,” the prosecutor added. “He acknowledges he needs help.”