Sheriff sent to jail

A judge revoked bond Thursday for Overmyer and sent him to jail as he faces multiple felony drug, theft, and record tampering charges. In August, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove set bond at $150,000 with the option of paying 10 percent.

That was before special prosecutor Carol Hamilton O’Brien of Delaware County argued Overmyer contacted and intimidated witnesses, contacted sheriff’s office staff, bought a crossbow, changed addresses without notifying the court, and wiped a computer clean before turning it in.

"There's just too much undercurrent here," Cosgrove said. "The court finds you violated the conditions of your bond, having no contact with any directly or indirectly with any employees or witnesses, possessing a deadly weapon in violation of this court's order."

She set a $250,000 cash bond for Overmyer, without the option of paying 10 percent. A pre-trial hearing will be scheduled for next week to move the schedule up for the trial, which had been scheduled to begin in March.

"I don't want any speedy trial issues," Cosgrove said.

Overmyer was indicted Aug. 23 on 43 counts — 38 of which are felonies — based on allegations he abused prescription drugs, stole funds, lied to police departments that he had Drug Enforcement Administration authority to collect drug take-back boxes, and retaliated against witnesses.

He is challenged in next week’s election by independents James Consolo and Christopher Hilton.

O’Brien claims Overmyer contacted and intimidated witnesses through his family members, including Sandusky County Clerk of Courts Tracy Overmyer, and her husband, Michael Meggitt, a captain within the sheriff’s office.

Meggitt was seen taking pictures of Gibsonburg Police Chief Paul Whitaker’s home, according to the motion. The investigation into Overmyer was prompted by complaints from area police chiefs, including Whitaker, that the sheriff took drugs surrendered to the police departments.

Meggitt denied taking pictures of the house, claiming he was taking pictures of a memorial at a park two blocks away. O’Brien also claims that on Sept. 14, sheriff’s office staff went through Overmyer’s office and found bottles, pills, empty vials of testosterone, and new and used syringes and needles. He did not have a prescription for the testosterone from the pharmacy on the label, according to the motion.

Steve Stotz, a captain within the sheriff’s office, was filling the sheriff’s duties at the time, and thus will be a witness. Text messages from Overmyer’s phone to his girlfriend said he was “getting the scoop” about Stotz, as his sister had been in contact with him. He said in a text message that his sister “was getting Captain Stotz ‘by the balls.’ ”

“In both instances, it appears that the defendant hoped to intimidate witnesses who might testify against him,” O’Brien wrote.

Overmyer also recently participated in a Sandusky County Republican Party vote to choose his replacement as interim sheriff, which the prosecutor claims also violated his bond terms. A special commission appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court suspended the sheriff, prompting the replacement.

“Arguably, participating in the selection process, by itself, violates the bond condition because by being present and voting he was having indirect contact with a sheriff’s office employee and a potential witness, by voting in the appointment process,” O’Brien wrote.

The prosecutor also alleges Overmyer contacted attorneys connected with the disciplinary case against sheriff’s office Detective Sean O’Connell. An affidavit by an investigator from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations claims that Overmyer launched an internal investigation against O’Connell and suspended him for cooperating with the investigation.

O’Connell resigned in September before facing a disciplinary hearing over accusations he shared confidential documents related to the Heather Bogle murder investigation, who was found April 10, 2015, in the trunk of her car in Clyde.

The prosecutor also alleges Overmyer wiped the data and software from his MacBook — purchased with sheriff’s office money — two hours before he turned the computer in to the Fremont Police Department after his arraignment. O’Brien argues that, if evidence was on the computer, Overmyer tampered with evidence, and that if not he conducted criminal mischief for destroying governmental records.

O’Brien claims the sheriff bought a crossbow, and that he has been staying at residences other than the one listed for him without notifying the court.

Andrew Mayle, an attorney for Overmyer, said that many of the allegations within the motion had been known for weeks or months, and that the motion was strategically timed because of Tuesday’s election.

“It’s consistent with the vindictiveness of the prosecution to drop this as an October surprise a week before the election,” he said.

He said the sheriff is an elected central committee member, and that his participation in the vote was not a violation of the judge’s order.

“I think it’s pretty obvious what the Delaware County prosecutor is trying to do, which is to try to influence Sandusky County voters,” he said. “She’s trying to taint the ballot box, the jury pool, and the judge.”

———

©2016 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.