Norwalk woman jailed without bond

Roberta Bisel, 39, of 22 1/2 Bank St., said Wednesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court that there is probable cause for a probation violation.

Huron County Public Defender David Longo said the suspected offense is related to a new case, which he expects to have resolved in slightly more than two weeks.

Bisel is being held without bond at the jail until her Nov. 21 merits hearing, the second stage of the two-step, probation violation process. During Wednesday’s hearing, she wore a striped jail uniform, meaning she tested positive for drugs when she was booked into the facility.

Her underlying conviction, possession of heroin, is for an April 1, 2015 traffic stop. Police seized the drugs which were bought in from Cleveland and the defendant, a passenger, admitted she used some of the heroin.