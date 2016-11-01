Do these suspected felons deserve a second chance?

Jake I. Hartman, 32, of Fairport, was granted intervention Monday. That also means he must avoid violating the terms of his three years of probation, which includes a 30-day discretionary jail sentence. If Hartman does well under supervision, his probation officer has the option of requesting Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway to have Hartman released successfully after 18 months to two years.

Hartman must reimburse the Norwalk Police Department $35 for drug testing. He is charged with possession of oxycodone, a fifth-degree felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff said an officer seized the suspected drugs and a knife during a Feb. 8 traffic stop.

In another intervention case heard Monday, Conway turned down the application of Charles E. Dixon, 24, most recently of 1920 Murray Road, New London. The judge didn’t say why the defendant wouldn’t be a good candidate.

Dixon is charged with burglary in connection with a June 21 incident. His new trial date is Nov. 29. As a condition of the $15,000 bond with a 10-percent provision that Dixon posted earlier, he is prohibited from being on the premises of the Scranton Road victim’s property.

Also Monday during separate hearings, defendants Travis J.L. Murr and Danny D.E. Shirey waived their rights to speedy trials so they could apply for the intervention program.

Murr, 31, most recently of 310 Melanie Lane, Milan, is charged with theft in connection with an April 22 incident. On Monday, the judge released him from jail on a personal recognizance (P.R.) bond, meaning he signed a court document in which he promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money.

He had been unable to post a $5,000 bail since the New London Police Department brought him to the Huron County Jail on Sept. 6. Murr is prohibited from having any contact or association with the Fir Street, New London, victims or be on their property.

Shirey, 30, of 168 Walnut St., Plymouth, is charged with possession of heroin in connection with an Aug. 20 incident. He remains out on a P.R. bond.