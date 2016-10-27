Warrant issued for no-show defendant

Timothy R. Waters, 27, of Amherst, was scheduled to appear for a merits hearing — the second hearing for a probation violation — in Huron County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jim Conway called his case about 11:40 a.m., nearly two hours after it was set on the docket.

Huron County Public Defender David Longo didn’t know where his client was and hadn’t received any messages from him.

“I looked in the hall and looked here (in the courtroom),” Longo added.

At the request of the state, Conway issued a warrant arrest for Waters.

His underlying convictions are one amended charge each of aggravated trespassing and assault, both first-degree misdemeanors.

The New London Police Department investigated the Oct. 30, 2011 incident when Waters’ then-girlfriend brought Waters to the victim's apartment to retrieve their child. The assault caused partial blindness in the victim’s right eye. The man, who allegedly was beaten unconscious, went to Fisher-Titus Medical Center, later was in comas and was bedridden.

In mid-April 2013, Waters had a 180-day jail sentence suspended during his three years of probation. He also was fined $1,000.

Prosecutors filed a probation violation against the defendant March 16. According to court records, Conway later added two years to Waters’ probation.

On July 28, the state filed another probation violation against Waters.