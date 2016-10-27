Heroin addict 'has eliminated many problematic people in her life'

Former Norwalk resident Kristie L. Denney, 41, of Sandusky County, said she wants to be a productive member of society and doesn’t want to go down the road of criminal activities.

“She has eliminated many problematic people in her life,” defense attorney Paul Dolce said during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. “She goes to AA meetings several times a week.”

Denney also plans to attend her first Heroin Addicts Anonymous meeting Saturday.

“You have a fairly lengthy misdemeanor record, but no prior felonies,” Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said

In August, Denney pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse in exchange for prosecutors dismissing one count of possession of cocaine. Also, the state agreed not to pursue an indictment on trafficking in heroin in connection with a Nov. 4 controlled drug buy. That felony was filed in Norwalk Municipal Court.

“She was very cooperative with the state. She did everything asked of her,” Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff said.

During her pre-sentence interview, Denney was forthcoming about being a heroin addict and she is doing everything she can to turn her life around, he said.

About 4:15 a.m. April 10, 2015, Norwalk police detectives and eight members of the special response team entered a Marian Drive residence to use a search warrant. Detectives capped off a three-month investigation and police seized 10 to 20 grams of suspected crack and powdered cocaine, 50 grams of uncut heroin and almost $900 in cash.

Denney was leasing the residence and allowed Andrew F. Olaniyan to live there and possess and sell drugs from the home, Woodruff said earlier. The drugs were discovered in Olaniyan’s bedroom.

Olaniyan, 42, is serving four years and 11 months in prison for separate charges of possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin. The possession incident happened April 10, 2015 and the controlled drug buy was May 20, 2015. Olaniyan had made bond in the previous case when police coordinated the heroin transaction.

Denney was fined $250 Wednesday. She has a 60-day jail sentence hanging over her head during her three years of probation. Her probation officer has the discretion of imposing a portion or all of the term without a hearing.