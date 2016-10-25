Heroin defendant gets trial date

Jim D. Morrison, 53, of Wellington, is charged with possession of heroin in connection with a June 2 incident. His Huron County Common Pleas Court trial is scheduled for Jan. 26.

Morrison confirmed with Judge Jim Conway he has a felony conviction from 1983, but said he hasn’t had any similar charges since then. The defendant and judge didn’t say what kind of felony it was.

If convicted in the heroin case, Morrison faces six to 12 months behind bars. Due to the previous felony, he is eligible for a prison sentence.

Morrison remains out on a $4,000 bond with a 10-percent provision.