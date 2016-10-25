Admitted meth addict granted intervention

That means if Wood County resident Kurt C. Landis, 29, successfully completes a certified substance abuse treatment program and doesn’t violate the terms of his probation, he won’t have a conviction imposed on his record. He is charged with possession of meth in connection with a June 2 traffic stop.

After 18 months to two years of supervision, his probation officer has the option or requesting Landis being released successfully from probation.

“That’s an incentive to do well,” Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway told Landis.

The defendant has a 30-day jail sentence hanging over his head. His probation officer can impose part or all of it at any time without a hearing.

On June 2, dispatchers with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a suspicious and disoriented man in a car that hadn’t moved for quite some time, Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

A deputy caught up with the vehicle in the Fisher-Titus Medical Center parking lot. Kasper said the officer identified Landis, who consented to a search of his vehicle, which resulted in the deputy finding a baggie of residue later determined to be meth.

The deputy asked Landis if he had any weapons or blades on him.

“Mr. Landis was forthcoming and said he had a syringe in his pocket,” Kasper said. “He said it wasn’t heroin, but it was methamphetamine.”

After being given his Miranda rights, Landis admitted he had been addicted to meth for several years, Kasper said.

Landis, who is subject to random drug screens during probation, must reimburse the sheriff’s office $35 for drug testing. During Tuesday’s hearing, Conway warned him that his Wood County probation officer might hold him to a higher standard than other probationers since his case is from another jurisdiction.