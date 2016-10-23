Police pursuit leads to prison sentence for local driver

Michael C. Williams, 35, most recently of 3995 Walnut Road, Willard, pleaded guilty Tuesday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Following the joint recommendation from Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper and public defender David Longo, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway sentenced Williams to nine months in prison. That’s the minimum time on the third-degree felony.

The judge also suspended the defendant’s driver’s license for three years.

The July 20 pursuit involved the Norwalk Police Department. An officer attempted to pull over a vehicle with an expired license plate.

The chase started in the northern end of Norwalk. Kasper has said the pursuit went through several business parking lots, causing many drivers to pull over so they could avoid collisions.

Williams drove on Norwood Avenue, which becomes Ridge Road outside of the city limits. He crashed into a corn field south of Hasbrock Road.

“He said he had warrants out of Florida,” Kasper said earlier, referring to why Williams may have fled police.

Williams has been in the Huron County Jail since July 29.