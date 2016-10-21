Heroin dealer on house arrest for 60 days

Woodlawn Avenue resident Derek J. Bell, 32, was placed on 60 days of electronically-monitored house arrest Thursday. He can leave his residence for probation office appointments and his two jobs, which account for about a 60-hour work week.

Bell has a 90-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over his head during his three years of probation. His probation officer can impose part or all of that time without a hearing.

In September, Bell pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a second, similar charge. His conviction is for a Feb. 6 controlled drug buy handled by the Norwalk Police Department. He must reimburse the agency $80 for drug testing and pay a $500 fine.

“He has a ton of traffic offenses. He doesn’t have much of a criminal history,” Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff said.

While Bell at one point violated his intensive probation through Norwalk Municipal Court, he later successfully completed supervision.

Defense attorney Thomas Dusza said his client has struggled with substance abuse from when he was a juvenile through young adulthood and has expressed remorse for his most recent crime.