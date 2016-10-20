Parsons 'remains indicted on murder'

James “Jim” O. Parsons, 78, of Norwalk, had his murder conviction set aside in April by visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny in Huron County Common Pleas Court. The judge also ruled the state has the right to have a new trial against the defendant, who is now out of prison and in poor health.

“The trial court erred,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said Thursday. “He (Pokorny) should not have granted the post-conviction relief because the evidence presented by Parsons was not sufficient under the law to set aside the conviction.”

Kasper said the court of appeals in the past has ruled in favor of dealing with a defendant’s post-conviction relief and a new trial as separate issues. She is arguing the two subjects should be dealt with separately in the state’s appeal since they have a different legal analysis and constitutional issues.

“We have pointed out this new trial will not be an easy thing,” Kasper added.

The prosecutor pointed to part of the appeal documents which states the suspected murder happened 35 years ago, the original criminal trial in 1993 and Parson’s attorney “represented to the trial court that the defendant has some diminished capacity — (and) is 78 years old.”

Parsons spent 23 years in prison for the Feb. 12, 1981 slaying of his 41-year-old wife, Barbara. She died in the bedroom of their Sycamore Drive home after someone wielding a large, heavy object beat her 15 times in the head. Parsons has claimed he was away from his home that day, working at his auto repair business.

“He still stands charged with murder,” Kasper said. “He remains indicted on murder.”

When Parsons was arrested Feb. 23, 1993, a breaker bar was found in his car. Mechanics use a breaker bar (aka breaker) to loosen stubborn nuts and bolts. Authorities said the tool found in Parsons’ car was a different breaker than the suspected murder weapon, which was recovered weeks after the 1981 murder.

Kasper outlined the history of the state’s appeal process.

Immediately after Pokorny ruled to set aside Parsons’ murder conviction and grant him a new trial, “the state immediately appealed the decision,” Kasper said.

“That was an appeal of the post-conviction relief,” the prosecutor explained. “It’s not discretionary. As an appeal of right, you know the court (of appeals) is supposed to hear the case.”

In addition, the state filed an appeal for granting a new trial and one on a prior decision of Pokorny’s.

“Those were discretionary appeals. That means the court of appeals does not have to hear it,” Kasper said.

In April, the prosecutor filed three appeals in two days. On May 17, the court of appeals consolidated them into one case number.

“When the court of appeals did that, I was satisfied that the appeal had been perfected,” Kasper said, referring to the proper way to file. “We proceeded as a typical appeal.

“We prepared to prepare a merit appeal. This is the argument to the court of appeals,” she added.

However, the court ruled the state failed to “perfect” the discretionary appeals and send in the related arguments. Kasper then filed a motion to reconsider that decision, essentially requesting the court to hear the discretionary appeals.

“The court of appeals says, ‘We’re not going to reconsider,’” the prosecutor said.

In her fourth appeal, Kasper asked the court to hear the related discretionary appeals.

“The court says, ‘You’re out of time; we’re not going to consider that,’” Kasper said.

During this process, Parsons’ attorney filed a motion to dismiss the state’s appeal on setting aside the murder conviction.

“We filed objections. The court indicated because Parsons was granted a new trial, there will be a new trial, so there’s nothing the court of appeals can grant the state,” Kasper said. “So they dismissed the remaining appeal.

“That’s where we stand,” the prosecutor added.

Despite the back-and-forth appeal process, Kasper said the Parsons case remains active.

“Regardless of what happens with the court of appeals, this man was convicted and spent 23 years in prison. The victim’s children are in support of his release, so there has been some justice served,” she said.