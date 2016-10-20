Methadone dealer placed on probation

Richard A. Bush Jr., 56, of 80 Norwood Ave., Apt. A-2, must reimburse the Norwalk Police Department $80 for drug testing. He also was fined $250 Wednesday. His probation officer has the discretion of when to impose or schedule part or all of the 60-day jail sentence without a hearing.

In September, Bush pleaded guilty to trafficking in methadone in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a second, similar charge.

Given Bush’s “relatively colorful history,” Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said he normally would have sentenced Bush to serve the 60 days in jail immediately, but decided against it due to the man’s health. Conway said Bush’s criminal record includes at least six charges and/or convictions for driving under the influence, but he hadn’t committed any significant offenses in several years.

Bush’s health and age were there two primary factors that Conway said also kept him from giving him a prison sentence.

The defendant wore a large neck brace to Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. Bush told the judge he needs two neck surgeries, but they can’t be done until his white blood cell count has been reduced.