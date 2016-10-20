Meth defendant allowed to withdraw guilty plea

Ian S. Poland, 26, now is being represented by Reese Wineman.

While being defended by attorney Paul Dolce, Poland agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge of possession of drug-manufacturing chemicals. Prosecutors had reduced it from a second-degree felony — punishable by two to eight years in prison — to a third-degree felony, which comes with a sentence of nine months to three years. Also, the state dismissed one count of aggravated possession of meth.

Dolce’s plea agreement with Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper came with a joint recommendation of a three-year prison sentence — two years for the meth case and one year for Poland’s parole violation.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway, during Wednesday’s hearing, warned Poland of the possible consequences of withdrawing his guilty plea. He told the defendant if he goes to trial, he faces two second-degree felonies, “significant mandatory fines” and a license suspension.

Poland could receive “the better part of 2 1/2 years” in prison for a parole violation plus a maximum of 16 years on the two felonies, Conway said.

“That means everything is back on the table,” the judge told Poland.

The defendant said he understood.

Kasper objected to Poland withdrawing his plea since Conway earlier reviewed the possible penalties with him and “it appears the defendant simply has a change of heart.” Given that and the reasonable plea deal, the prosecutor said it’s not just to allow the withdrawal.

Poland is charged in connection with a suspected meth lab at 30 Woodlawn Ave. in Norwalk.

The Norwalk Police Department used a drug-related search warrant June 14. Kasper has said police and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation found materials necessary for the creation of meth outside the bedroom door in the basement. Some of those items were over-the-counter medication, charcoal lighting fluid and Drano.

Wineman told the judge he thoroughly reviewed his client’s case, saying Poland went to the Woodlawn Avenue residence only “to get high” and he didn’t live there.

“That’s in the affidavit,” Wineman said, alleging there is no evidence that Poland was there to manufacture meth.

“That would make him guilty of drug abuse,” Wineman added, calling it a “far cry” from being charged with meth-related second-degree felonies.

After hearing from both attorneys, Conway said Poland could withdraw his plea. He added it’s possible there wasn’t an adequate explanation of one charge coming with the specification of making meth with the intent to distribute.

Poland’s next pre-trial hearing is Dec. 6. His new trial date is Dec. 13.