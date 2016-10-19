Sex offender jailed

A convicted sex offender has been jailed since Saturday.
The Norwalk Police Department brought former Greenwich resident Charles E. Wireman, 34, to the Huron County Jail. According to jail records, he is charged with a probation violation through Huron County Common Pleas Court and the Adult Parole Authority is attempting to get him into a halfway house.
On June 12, 2012, Wireman was sentenced to 17 months in prison for three counts of importuning, all fourth-degree felonies. Court records indicate he was placed on five years of post-release control after serving his term.