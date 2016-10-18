Man testifies he saw shooting of 12-year-old, is observed texting on witness stand

Caurie Swinger’s testimony in Superior Court in Paterson took an unexpected turn, however, when Passaic County sheriff’s officers saw him texting on his phone while he was on the witness stand. The testimony was interrupted after officers notified Judge Scott Bennion, who then held a hearing on whether Swinger’s cellular conversation could affect the admissibility of his testimony.

The judge later ruled that defense attorneys should be allowed to cross-examine Swinger about his texting on the witness stand.

Before the interruption, Swinger had testified that he saw Jhymiere Moore and Jeffrey Ellerbee of Paterson open fire at a van that had pulled up on a street where they were hanging out. A third alleged accomplice, Marshae Anthony of Paterson, gave them the handguns, Swinger said.

Moore and Ellerbee are on trial on charges of murder and criminal weapons possession in the girl’s fatal shooting on July 5, 2014. Anthony is charged with weapons offenses.

Police said Genesis was shot once in the head and died from her injuries. She was not the target of the shooting but rather a victim in an ongoing violent feud between rival gangs from different parts of the city.

Swinger testified that Moore and Ellerbee fired about eight shots at the van, and that there was no one else who was shooting. He said Moore, Ellerbee and Anthony then fled.

Swinger said he recognized all three men because he had known them for years before the shooting.

Swinger himself made the news in 2014 after he was arrested and charged with running one of the largest dog-fighting rings in the state. Police said they found 18 pit bulls crammed in cages at a house on Van Blarcom Street, and four dead dogs stuffed in garbage bags. Officials said the dog-fighting took place in an upstairs bedroom in the house where the walls were blood-spattered.

Last month, Swinger pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and drug-possession charges, and agreed to a probationary term when he is sentenced in December.

The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

———

©2016 The Record (Hackensack, N.J.)

Visit The Record (Hackensack, N.J.) at www.NorthJersey.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.