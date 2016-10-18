Man guilty of threatening ex-girlfriend by phone

Randy S. Hamilton, 48, of 5498 Griffin Road, will be released from the Huron County Jail once he has completed a pre-sentence interview. The Norwalk Police Department brought him to the facility Aug. 9 and Hamilton hasn’t been able to post a $15,000 bond.

Once released, Hamilton will sign a personal recognizance bond. That means he will have signed a court document in which he promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway, during Monday’s plea hearing, warned Hamilton that the no-association order with his ex-girlfriend remains in place. The judge said that means the defendant can’t contact her through the Internet, social media, letters or third parties.

“No association whatsoever,” Conway added.

Hamilton’s pending release was part of a joint recommendation between Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff and public defender David Longo. Hamilton pleaded guilty to an amended fourth-degree felony, attempted intimidation of a witness.

Woodruff said the victim was the complainant in a telephone harassment case filed in Norwalk Municipal Court when Hamilton threatened her with physical harm.

To the defendant’s credit, Longo quickly said Hamilton hasn’t followed through with his threats in in the last three years.

“Which is true,” Woodruff said in response.

Hamilton will be sentenced Dec. 1. Conway warned him he is eligible for a prison sentence, given his criminal record. The judge didn’t elaborate.