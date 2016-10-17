Man guilty of OD

Myles A. Moyer, 25, of most recently of 5140 Young Road, was sentenced to three years of probation immediately after his plea hearing in Huron County Common Pleas Court. He has 90 days of discretionary jail time hanging over his head.

Moyer, who pleaded guilty to possession of 3-methylfentanyl, was fined $250 Monday. He also must reimburse the Huron County Sheriff’s Office $35 for drug testing.

On March 25, dispatchers received an emergency call from a driver who reported his passenger possibly overdosed.

“His face was purple and he was unresponsive,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said, referring to Moyer.

By the time deputies arrived, North Central EMS was at the scene — the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ohio 4 outside of Bellevue. Kasper said paramedics tended to Moyer and the driver gave deputies consent to search the vehicle, which resulted in them finding a folded-up piece of paper containing drugs under the passenger’s seat.

The Bellevue Police Department also responded to the scene. Kasper said an officer spoke to Moyer shortly after he was revived and before he was transported away to a hospital and asked him if he had any weapons or needles on him that authorities should be aware of. The prosecutor said that’s when the defendant produced another folded-up piece of paper from his clothes and dropped it on the ground.

“It also looked like a bindle of heroin,” Kasper added.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation tested the substance in the paper and determined it was 3-methlyfentanyl, which is related to fentanyl.