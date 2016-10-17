Felony DUI defendant to wear alcohol-monitoring device

Tricia A. Hoover, 40, of 1167 Greenwich Milan Townline Road, also must wear a SCRAM unit as a condition of her $10,000 bond. The device is an alcohol-monitoring system.

Hoover worn a tan jail uniform to Monday’s arraignment. T. Douglas Clifford, assistant public defender, said the defendant is serving the remainder of her time for a misdemeanor probation violation through Erie County Common Pleas Court. Her release date from the Erie County Jail is Nov. 24.

She also faces a pending fourth-degree felony in Summit County. Hoover told Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway she expects to be sentenced to two years in probation.

When asked if she had any previous felony convictions, Hoover said “it was about 12 years ago.” She didn’t elaborate.

Locally, Hoover is charged with DUI in connection with a July 1 traffic stop.

If convicted, she faces 60 days to one year in jail or 60 days to 30 months in prison. Hoover also could forfeit her vehicle to the state. Also a conviction on the fifth-degree felony comes with a license suspension of three years to life. Her trial date is Jan. 10.