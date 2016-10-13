Can he avoid a conviction?

Also, Dylan M. Hawley, 24, of Toledo, must not violate his three years of probation. Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway placed him under supervision and granted him intervention Tuesday.

Hawley has 90 days of discretionary jail time hanging over his head. His probation officer can impose part or all of the sentence at any time without a hearing. Hawley was fined $250 Tuesday and must reimburse the Willard Police Department $35 for drug testing.

He is charged with possession of heroin in connection with an Aug. 7, 2015 incident.