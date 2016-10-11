Jurors find Efrem Johnson guilty of rape, other charges in case built on DNA evidence

The jurors returned after deliberating for about three hours Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning and found Johnson guilty of all of the charges against him -- rape, felonious assault and kidnapping.

He will be sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Paul Gallagher at 9 a.m. Nov. 16. Gallagher ordered a pre-sentence investigation and victim-impact statement.

Johnson, who already is in prison for an unrelated 2010 murder, was linked to the August 2000 rape by a DNA test done as part of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's effort to test rape kits for matches. Johnson's DNA was on file because of his murder conviction.

This was the first case in Summit County prosecuted as the result of a positive DNA match from the state's testing effort.

The rape victim, now 54, identified Johnson as her attacker during the trial, saying she recognized his eyes.

Jason Wells, Johnson's attorney, questioned whether the DNA evidence was reliable after all of this time and said someone else could have assaulted the woman.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at 330-996-3705 or swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow on Twitter: @swarsmithabj and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/swarsmith.

___

(c)2016 the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.