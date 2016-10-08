Willard woman faces 2 drug-dealing charges

Karlie Hale (aka Karlie R. Clark), 30, of 3183 Maple Ridge Road, Willard, will be subject to random drug screens.

The defendant identified her last name as Hale during her arraignment Friday in Huron County Common Pleas Court. She also told Judge Jim Conway she has prior felony convictions, which means she would be eligible for a prison sentence if convicted of her new charges.

Hale is charged with one count each of trafficking in buprenorhine and trafficking in heroin, in connection with respective controlled drug buys on Oct. 14 and May 13. Her trial date is Dec. 1.

Hale turned herself into authorities Thursday, defense attorney Curtis Koch told the judge. She had been in a program called First Step Recovery in Warren.

“We don’t believe there’s even the remotest chance of flight,” Koch said.

Conway said due to Hale’s criminal record and the seriousness of her current charges that the state’s request for a $10,000 bond was appropriate.