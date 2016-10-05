Accused drug dealer turns himself in

Travis M. Kovach, 32, of 2628 Collins Road, came to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Dane Howard then arrested him in the lobby and turned him over to corrections officers for processing.

“We had been searching him for several weeks,” Howard said shortly after the arrest.

Kovach is charged with trafficking in heroin in connection with a Nov. 10 controlled drug buy. He also faces one count of trafficking in a counterfeit substance stemming from a Nov. 16 transaction.

Howard said his deputies had attempted to develop tips about Kovach’s whereabouts and advertised on the sheriff’s office Facebook page that he was wanted.

“When I arrested him, he said he heard he was wanted and was tired of running from law enforcement. He was very polite and very cooperative,” the sheriff said.

A Huron County grand jury issued a secret indictment in late April. Grand jurors do so when they suspect the defendant might flee the area.

During Wednesday’s arraignment, Huron County Public Defender David Longo said Kovach wasn’t home when deputies attempted to serve the warrant at his parents’ house and Kovach became aware of the warrant through his family.

Kovach’s Huron County Common Pleas Court trial is Dec. 15. He must post a $5,000 bond with a 10-percent provision before being released from custody and will be subject to random drug screens.

Since Kovach has an earlier felony conviction, he is eligible for a prison sentence if convicted of the new charges.

In late January 2014, Judge Jim Conway released Kovach unsuccessfully from probation. He was convicted of on one count each of attempted burglary and theft.