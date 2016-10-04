Perrysburg man gets 90 days for trying to frame teacher in 2014

Todd Long, 42, admitted at his trial in August he framed Todd Eckel in an attempt to break up his relationship. Mr. Eckel is engaged to Long's ex-wife.

Long's defense attorney, Stevin Groth, argued his client had no excuse for his actions, but did have reasons. Long had a child taken from him in a previous failed marriage.

Eckel read a victim-impact statement and asked the court to place Long on probation instead. He said the two real victims in the case are Long's two children, who will soon be Eckel's stepchildren.

"They love their father, and by all accounts, Todd Long is a good father who loves his girls," Eckel said. "He may not have thought things through when perpetrating the acts he's been found guilty of, but if I can forgive, I ask the court to do the same."

Eckel said he hears Long FaceTime with his daughters every night and has grown to love them himself.

Judge Reeve Kelsey said while he considered Mr. Eckel's and Mr. Groth's statements, Long caused great psychological harm to the victim.

"(The point) of felony sentencing is to protect the public from future crime by Mr. Long and to punish him," Kelsey said. "The court feels the need to deter Mr. Long and others from committing future crime and to rehabilitate him."

Long also was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay all court costs and perform 750 hours of community service. Judge Kelsey said Long could be placed into a work-release program beginning in November.

Long gave a tearful apology to Eckel, and wished him luck on his upcoming nuptials.

"I have beat myself up for the last 2 1/2 years over this," Long said. "I can't take it back, but I would if I could."

Long was found guilty of tampering with evidence and two counts of extortion, both third-degree felonies, and fourth-degree felony trafficking in marijuana. He was acquitted on three counts of first-degree felony kidnapping.

Mr. Eckel, 44, was arrested Dec. 1, 2014, after Rossford police received an anonymous tip saying a man was selling drugs out of a green Jeep at the Stop 'n' Go in Rossford.

The tip led police to search Mr. Eckel's green Jeep, where pot was found attached to the bumper. Mr. Eckel was handcuffed in the school parking lot and charged with fourth-degree felony marijuana-trafficking, which caused him to be suspended from his job.

The investigation quickly changed as charges against Mr. Eckel were dropped days later and he returned to school.

During the trial, Mr. Eckel said he spent nine hours at the Rossford police station after his arrest, saying he was "frightened out of my mind." He began to fear for his safety and believed Long was the only person who would want to set him up.

