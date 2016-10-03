Theft suspect is convicted sex offender

Monday’s pre-trial hearing for Joseph A. Vodicka, 46, happened in Huron County Common Pleas Court without him in the courtroom. Defense attorney Nancy Jennings earlier waived his right to handle the proceeding without her client needing to be there.

Vodicka has been in the Belmont Correctional Institution since April 26. Prison records indicate he is serving a 21-month sentence for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender in Cuyahoga County and one theft charge through Summit County.

Locally, Vodicka is charged with theft in connection with a Dec. 8 incident.

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper, during Monday’s brief hearing, said she and Jennings have begun plea negotiations and indicate the state is willing to accept a plea.

Vodicka’s accomplice is Bruce Hackett, 60, of Cleveland.

On July 19, he pleaded guilty to theft and was ordered to spend four to six months in a community-based corrections facilty, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education. Hackett also must pay about $2,100 in restitution to Walmart for two stolen TVs during his three years of probation.