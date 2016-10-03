Cocaine, magic mushrooms dealer fined $5,000

Ashleigh R. Ursetti, 26, of Wakeman, was sentenced Monday to a total of 180 days in the Huron County Jail. Her convictions were one count each of trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in psilocyn (aka magic mushrooms). Ursetti was fined $5,000 — the mandatory minimum for the magic mushrooms conviction — and must reimburse the Norwalk Police Department $275 for drug testing.

In addition to the work-release time, Ursetti has another 90 days hanging over head. During her five years of community control sanctions, her probation officer has the discretion of when to impose part or all of the sentence without a hearing.

As part of an August plea deal, prosecutors dismissed the remaining charge on Ursetti’s indictment, possession of criminal tools, and planned to recommend probation. Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said Monday she was willing to follow through with the recommendation because the defendant has had a job for about two years and has been in treatment since late August.

Ursetti attends a two-hour session each week at Bayshore Counseling Services in Sandusky.

“She is in group and individual counseling,” defense attorney Nancy Jennings said. “She is clean now. She expects to stay clean.”

Ursetti’s criminal record includes misdemeanors and drug offenses, but the two controlled drug buys are her first felony convictions.

Jennings said unlike other defendants who work their way up to more serious offenses, “she kinda jumped into the deep end of the pool,” but she is remorseful and has broken off the relationship with the person who reportedly led her to commit the drug deals. She added Ursetti has been very cooperative while the case was pending and wants to continue her treatment program.

“I believe her last drug charge was in 2010 and that was a misdemeanor,” Jennings said.