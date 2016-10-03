Can heroin defendant avoid a conviction?

Timothy J. Harris, 41, of 23 Newton St., Apt. D-5, will be on intervention, meaning he can avoid having a conviction of possession of heroin imposed if he successfully completes a certified substance abuse treatment program. He also must avoid violating his three years of probation.

Harris will have 30 days of discretionary jail time hanging over his head. His probation officer can impose part or all of the sentence at any time without a hearing.

In addition, Harris must reimburse the Greenwich Police Department $35 for drug testing.

On Feb. 17, an officer stopped a vehicle with expired license plates. The driver gave him permission to search the vehicle. Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said the officer had the passengers step outside and during the search, Harris, a back seat passenger, produced a syringe which he admitted to using recently.

“In the plastic cap was a trace amount of heroin,” Kasper said.

In another hearing Thursday, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said defendant Daniele M. Honacker, 23, wouldn’t be a good candidate for intervention. Although he didn’t elaborate, he said the Norwalk woman faces new, undisclosed charges in another jurisdiction.

Locally, Honacker is charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin in connection with a controlled drug buys on April 1 and 7. She remains out on a $10,000 bond and is subject to random drug screens.

Her next hearing is Oct. 25.