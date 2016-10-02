Man guilty of having meth during traffic stop

Martell E. Gray Jr., 26, of Elyria, will be sentenced Nov. 9 in Huron County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and since he has a prior felony conviction, he is eligible for a prison term.

However, Huron County Assistant Prosecutor David Walsh and defense attorney Paul Dolce recommended a joint recommendation of a 90-day jail sentence. As part of probation, they also suggested Gray have about 63 days hanging over his head as discretionary time.

Wakeman Police Cpl. Van Bunn made a traffic stop in the village June 9. Walsh said the officer asked Gray, the passenger, to step out of the vehicle and during a subsequent search, he found suspected drug paraphernalia in a red carrying case. Walsh also said Gray denied a pipe was his, but he admitted to smoking meth.

The driver, Raphe Lawson, 32, of Amherst, goes to trial Nov. 17 on aggravated possession of meth.

Police shared information about the traffic stop on its Facebook page.

“Each (defendant) admitted to using meth just before coming through town,” according to police. “The driver was actually cooling the pipe, while driving by holding it out the window. They both stated that they were moving to Norwalk.”

Gray has a lengthy criminal history, which includes arrests in connection with burglaries, threats to the public, assaults to emergency personnel and hit-and-run. In the meth case, he has posted a $5,000 bond with a 10-percent provision and is subject to random drug screens.

“He is a menace to society,” Chief Tim Hunker said earlier.