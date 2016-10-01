Heroin defendant to be screened for CBCF

Atara A. Hughes, 26, of Wellington, will remain on probation after her term in a community-based corrections facility. She will remain in the Huron County Jail until she is screened and transferred to a CBCF.

Hughes admitted to a three-count probation Wednesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed three other charges.

On Aug. 3, a drug screen at the Huron County Jail revealed Hughes possessed heroin, cocaine and oxycodone. She failed to report to her probation officer and changed her residence without permission June 27.

Her underlying, separate convictions are possession of heroin and tampering with evidence. Hughes had her heroin conviction imposed March 23 and was placed on two years of probation.

In Lorain County on June 6, she was placed on three years of probation for possession of heroin. Probation officer Jason Shupe, during Wednesday’s hearing, said Hughes refused to be part of the Lorain County drug-court program and when she failed to turn herself in, Lorain and Huron county authorities issued warrants for her arrest.

Hughes was arrested Aug. 3. Shupe said she was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her estranged husband, who was eastbound east of Wakeman. Huron County sheriff’s deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but Shupe said the driver continued going east and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office assisted local deputies with the traffic stop.