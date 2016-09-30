Blair pleads guilty in shooting murder of his neighbor

James H. Blair, 51, pleaded guilty this morning to one count each of aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper and public defender David Longo gave a joint recommendation of life in prison. Since the aggravated murder charge came with a three-year firearm specification, Blair can apply for parole after spending 23 years behind bars. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Ciotto, 62, had been mowing her yard about 9 p.m. July 28, 2015 at her Kirkwood Drive, Willard, home. Kasper said Blair became upset and used a .38 revolver he normally kept in his mother’s bedroom to shoot the woman, with the bullet going “through her finger and into her cheek.”

Blair then used the still running lawnmower to run onto the victim’s body, which broke both bones in there lower, left arm and amputated her finger, the prosecutor said.

