UPDATE: Blair guilty of 2015 shooting murder in Willard

Defendant James H. Blair, 51, of Willard, pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse. He was convicted of the July 28, 2015 shooting murder of his neighbor, Linda Ciotto.

The 62-year-old woman had been mowing her yard about 9 p.m. at her Kirkwood Drive, Willard, home. Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said Blair became upset and used a .38 revolver he normally kept in his mother’s bedroom to shoot Ciotto “directly in the face.”

“The bullet went through her finger and into her right cheek,” Kasper said. “The coroner determined she died within seconds.”

After the shooting, Blair then moved the still running lawnmower onto Ciotto’s body, which “caused a great gash on her arm” and broke both bones in her lower, left arm and amputated her finger, Kasper added. Blair then spoke to his mother before turning himself into the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

After the prosecutor recited the facts, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway asked Blair if he agreed those circumstances were true, which is standard procedure during plea hearings. The defendant said he disagreed with “pretty much everything she said.” The only clarification Blair made was he ran the mower over “just her head.”

The victim’s daughter began crying when the prosecutor shared the details of her mother’s murder. She cried harder when she heard about Blair abusing the corpse with the lawnmower.

“My condolences certainly to the family,” Conway said at the end of the plea hearing.

Blair and the attorneys were in court Tuesday for a final pre-trial hearing. It then was reset for Wednesday afternoon so Blair could have time to consider the state’s plea offer, which only was only available through Friday.

Ciotto’s daughter and a brother weren't available for comment after Friday’s hearing.

Kasper and Huron County Public Defender David Longo gave the judge a joint recommendation of life in prison. Since the aggravated murder charge came with a three-year firearm specification, Blair can apply for parole after spending 23 years behind bars. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Oct. 7.

Blair’s mother, Billie A. Hinkle, 73, of Willard, is charged with tampering with evidence and and two counts of obstructing justice. Deputies have said they found a .38 caliber bullet in the victim’s body and the suspected murder weapon — a .38 revolver — in Hinkle’s purse.

As part of Friday’s plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count each of murder and felonious assault. Longo said he believes the state’s offer and the joint sentencing recommendation is appropriate, given Blair’s age, his lack of criminal history and significant mental-health history.

During the course of the case, Blair had two mental-health evaluations, both of which determined he was competent to stand trial. He said Friday wasn’t “happy with any of the meetings.”

“He pleaded guilty to the most serious of the offenses,” Kasper said after Friday’s hearing.

For the purposes of sentencing, she said the murder and felonious assault charges would have been combined with the charges of aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.