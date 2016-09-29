Intervention jailed overnight on dirty drug screen

If accepted, Jake I. Hartman, 32, of Fairport Harbor, can avoid having a conviction on his record if he successfully completes a certified substance abuse program. He also must avoid violating his probation.

Hartman is charged with possession of oxycodone and carrying a concealed weapon, both in connection with a Feb. 8 incident. As a condition of his $10,000 bond which he posted earlier, he is subject to random drug screens.

“He tested positive for various substances that are illegal,” Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said during Wednesday’s hearing.

Conway ordered Hartman to be jailed until his screening for possible acceptance into the intervention program. He will be released afterward.

“You are subject to further testing,” Conway told the defendant. “If you test positive again, the chances of me releasing you a second time are very slim.”