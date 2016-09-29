Drug defendant faces 13-count probation violation

Jacob T. Frost, 25, of Cleveland, said Wednesday there is a probable cause he violated his community control sanctions. He will be held in the Huron County Jail without bond until his Oct. 19 merits hearing.

Huron County Public Defender David Longo partially addressed Frost’s probation violations Wednesday. He said Frost has pleaded guilty to four of the counts and “may have taken the wrap for someone else.”

Three of the charges are pending in Bellevue Municipal Court. Frost earlier posted 10 percent of a $17,000 bond.

“It could be quite a while before (those charges) are resolved,” Longo told Judge Jim Conway.

Frost’s underlying conviction is attempted possession of methylone. He was convicted of using the Internet to order the drug from China. Bellevue police officers had called the drug crystal methamphetamine when they field-tested the substance.

Federal authorities intercepted the package, which contained several items, including 293 grams of methylone, in the Cincinnati airport. An agent with the Department of Homeland Security, told the chief that officials had "an anticipatory search warrant" ready for the delivery to Frost at his Bellevue residence.

Ultimately, in November 2012, Conway ordered Frost to complete a four- to six-month program at a community-based corrections facilty. A CBCF is a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.