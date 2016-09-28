Man, 27, sent to prison for sex with 14-year-old girl

Ryan M. Davis, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. As part of a plea deal with defense attorney Russell Leffler, prosecutors lowered the charge from a third-degree felony to a fourth-degree felony.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway then sentenced Davis to 16 months in prison, which is two months short of the maximum.

“The victim’s family was in support of that resolution,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

The Norwalk Police Department investigated the case, which happened at the Midtown Manor mobile home park.

“Mr. Davis was living with the victim’s family. It was their understanding he had been kicked out where he was staying,” Kasper said. “He didn’t have any place to go.”

Over the course of several weeks, Davis had sex with the family’s 14-year-old daughter, Kasper said.

“There was no allegation of force,” the prosecutor added. “The victim’s family is working toward her being protected and getting counseling.”

Police interviewed Davis and the victim. Capt. Mike Conney has said the girl initially denied having sex with Davis, but eventually admitted to it.

Two officers arrested Davis at his residence about 11:15 p.m. July 8. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Huron County Jail.

“When interviewed by police, he (Davis) did admit he had sexual intercourse with her,” Kasper said Tuesday.

Davis has been classified a Tier II sex offender. That means he has to register his address with the sheriff’s office where he will live every 180 days for the next 25 years. Davis, once he’s released from prison, will be on five years of mandatory post-release control.