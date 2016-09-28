Accused murderer has until Friday to consider plea deal

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper declined to provide details on the offer she offered the 51-year-old Willard man. The state’s plea deal will be available until Friday.

Blair is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Linda Ciotto, 62, while she mowed her yard about 9 p.m. July 28, 2015 on Kirkwood Drive in Willard. He is charged with one count each of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and gross abuse of a corpse.

The victim’s daughter, who was in the courtroom Wednesday, declined to comment.

Blair’s next hearing in Huron County Common Pleas Court is 10 a.m. Friday. His trial, if it goes forward, would start Oct. 12.

