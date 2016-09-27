Area residents plead 'not guilty' to felony charges

Richard D. Resor II, 28, pf 4911 Fayette Road, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection with an Aug. 17 incident. If convicted, he faces six to 18 months behind bars. Resor entered a “not guilty” plea Monday in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

Resor previously took and passed a concealed carry-class and been keeping his gun in his home. When his live-in girlfriend requested he run an errand at a drug store, he forgot he had the weapon in his waistband, Huron County Public Defender David Longo said.

“I don’t think he had any intention of using it criminally,” he added.

Judge Jim Conway requested the perspective of assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff, who requested Resor remain in jail on a $5,000 bond.

Woodruff said a Willard police detective encountered Resor and determined he was wanted on a warrant and when approached, Resor said: “Let me go to the bathroom first.” Woodruff said it was obvious he was trying to conceal the fact he had a gun with him and when asked if he had anything on him the detective should know about, Resor mentioned the firearm.

“It was loaded with one in the chamber,” Woodruff said.

Conway released Resor from the Huron County Jail on a personal recognizance (P.R.) bond. That means he signed a court document in which he promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money. Resor was booked into the jail Aug. 17.

Resor, whose trial date is Nov. 8, is prohibited from possessing any firearms or having any guns on his property.

In other arraignments Monday, several other defendants entered “not guilty” pleas to their charges and were give trial dates.

• Seth J.R.G. Apple, 27, of Norton, is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer in connection with an Aug. 20 incident. His trial date is Nov. 15 and his bond was set at $20,000.

If convicted, Apple faces nine months to three years in prison and a mandatory driver’s license suspension of three years to life.

“There is a holder (for him) in Summit County,” Woodruff said.

• Andrew S. Dunn, 34, of 2 S. Old State Road, goes to trial Dec. 15 on two counts of trafficking in cocaine.

• James J. Fusko III, 46, of 3258 Austin Drive, Willard, has a Dec. 13 trial date on trafficking in heroin in connection with a July 24, 2015 controlled drug buy.

The judge released Dunn and Fusko from jail on P.R. bonds Monday. Conway ordered them to undergo random drug screens at least weekly and warned them they “have to stay clean if you want to stay out.” Each defendant wore a striped jail uniform to court Monday, meaning they tested positive for drugs when they were booked into the facility.

• Jonathan Reed, 34, of 319 Keefer St., Willard, goes to trial Nov. 22 on assaulting on a corrections officer. The fifth-degree felony, which is punishable by six to 12 months behind bars, is in connection with an Aug. 19 incident. Reed is accused of threatening two corrections officers with a broom when he was angry.

Reed passionately said Monday his constitutional rights were being violated by corrections officers who were keeping him “in the hole” (aka solitary confinement) — where he had been during a separate stint behind bars. He said the staff is attempting to make him insane and that being locked up in solitary only reinforces that. Reed also accused Huron County Sheriff Dane Howard of being a drug dealer.

“I am sorry, your honor, I’m not upset at you; I’m upset at the situation,” said Reed, who spoke over Conway at least twice.

The judge was interrupted once when he attempted to discuss with Reed how he’d seen him act when he was on his medication. Reed said he wasn’t going to take his meds.

After his arraignment was over, Reed loudly complained about his treatment at the jail.

“We’re not making any progress today,” said Conway, who earlier reminded Reed he doesn’t have the authority to sheriff how to run the jail.

The Willard Police Department transported Reed to the jail July 26. His bond was set at $10,000.