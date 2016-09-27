Can they avoid felony convictions?

Matthew J. Frey, 35, most recently of 52 Parsons St., and Alana M. Luppino, 28, most recently of 704 Dale Ave., Willard, were placed on three years of probation.

On the intervention program, if defendants successfully complete a certified substance abuse treatment program and don’t violate their probation, they won’t have a conviction imposed. The defendants also have a 30-day discretionary jail sentence hanging over their head. Their probation officer can impose part or all of the term at any time without a hearing.

For the first 90 days of his probation, Frey must wear a SCRAM unit, which monitors a person’s alcohol usage. His probation officer can extend that time at his or her discretion.

“I’m doing that because I’m concerned about your driving record,” said Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway, who also wants to avoid any drunk-driving incidents.

Frey also must reimburse the Huron County Sheriff’s Office $35 for drug testing. He is charged with possession of fentanyl in connection with a May 10 traffic stop.

A deputy stopped Frey based on some traffic violations east of Norwalk.

“Mr. Frey appeared to be under the influence,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

Based on that possibility, the deputy requested a police dog. Kasper said the canine “indicated” on the vehicle, Frey admitted there were syringes inside and in his wallet, the deputy found a folded-up piece of paper which contained fentanyl.

Luppino is charged with two counts of trafficking in buprenorphine. Kasper said the woman is accused of selling tablets to a confidential informant for $50 during the Dec. 10 controlled drug buy and on Feb. 4, Luppino reportedly sold strips to another informant for $20.

She must reimburse the Willard Police Department $70 for drug testing.

In a third case heard Monday, Conway turned down Myles A. Moyer, 25, most recently of 5140 Young Road, Bellevue, for intervention.

Moyer is charged with possession of 3-methylfentanyl in connection with a March 25 incident. His new trial date is Oct. 27.