Marijuana dealer convicted

Thomas E. Grubbs, 31, of Coldwater, Mich., must post a $10,000 bond with a 10-percent provision before he is released from the Huron County Jail. He has been behind bars since July 7.

Grubbs pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, which was lowered from a third-degree felony to a fifth-degree felony. He also was convicted of possession of criminal tools. The Monroeville Police Department investigated the July 7 incident.

During his late August arraignment, Grubbs told Judge Jim Conway he has pending charges in Michigan, but didn’t elaborate.

In the local case, Grubbs will be sentenced Oct. 25.