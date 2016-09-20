logo
common pleas court

Marijuana dealer convicted

Cary Ashby • Updated Today at 5:02 PM
A man was convicted of two felonies Monday and a judge denied his motion for a lower bond.

Thomas E. Grubbs, 31, of Coldwater, Mich., must post a $10,000 bond with a 10-percent provision before he is released from the Huron County Jail. He has been behind bars since July 7.

Grubbs pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, which was lowered from a third-degree felony to a fifth-degree felony. He also was convicted of possession of criminal tools. The Monroeville Police Department investigated the July 7 incident.

During his late August arraignment, Grubbs told Judge Jim Conway he has pending charges in Michigan, but didn’t elaborate.

In the local case, Grubbs will be sentenced Oct. 25.

