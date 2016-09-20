DUI defendant can't drive while felony case is pending

The driver, Douglas A. McCourt, 51, of Wellington, also is subject to random drug screens.

McCourt is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or of drug abuse in connection with a June 22 traffic stop. According to the indictment, he was charged with a specification that alleges that “within 20 years of committing this offense, (he) previously has been convicted or pleaded guilty to five or more equivalent offenses.”

He entered a “not guilty” plea to the third-degree felony Monday and had a trial date of Nov. 29 scheduled in Huron County Common Pleas Court. McCourt earlier posted a $10,000 bond with a 10-percent provision.

Two other defendants also were arraigned Monday.

• Jason M. Hamm, 36, of 321 South Norwalk Road, is prohibited from having any contact or association with two family members as a condition of his $5,000 bond. He also is prohibited from consuming any alcohol or drugs of abuse.

“All those conditions were met in Norwalk Municipal Court,” Huron County Public Defender David Longo said.

Hamm goes to trial Dec. 6 on one count of disrupting public service and two charges of domestic violence, all in connection with a July 22 incident.

• Kurt C. Landis, 28, of Northwood, has a Nov. 22 trial date on possession of methamphetamine in connection with a June 2 incident. He is subject to random drug screens.