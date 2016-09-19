Mom arrested at drug raid gets a 2nd chance

Former New London resident Kimberly L. Crigger, 22, was ordered by visiting common Pleas Judge Thomas Pokorny to attend AA or NA meetings. Pokorny told her if she wants to overcome her addiction she can’t just attend treatment in Ashland — as she has been doing.

“Your lawyer wants you to succeed and so do I,” Pokorny said.

The judge ordered Crigger to forfeit the $768 seized by the New London Police Department during an April 8 drug raid. She also must reimburse police $70 for drug testing.

In mid-May, a grand jury indicted Crigger on two counts of possession of heroin. As part of the intervention program, she can avoid a conviction on her record if she successfully completes a certified treatment program and doesn’t violate her probation.

Eight officers, including Chief Mike Marko, used a tip to execute a search warrant at 122 Pearl St. at the London Town Apartments in New London. Police have said they seized suspected black-tar heroin, marijuana, several drug-abuse instruments and the $768 in cash.

“We were there a long time,” Marko said soon after the drug raid. “I”m happy with the execution of the search warrant and the amount we seized.”

Crigger made admission statements about the illegal items found “all over her apartment,” the chief told the Reflector earlier.

On April 4, the apartment manager saw Crigger burying a white plastic bag in the apartment's yard and called police, the chief said. The contents included digital scales and needles. Marko has said Crigger told police she was “frustrated” with her addiction and decided to bury the instruments.

A few days later, Huron County Children Services removed Crigger's 2-year-old child from the apartment. Marko said Crigger had been the subject of an ongoing investigation launched by Children Services since 2015 when authorities became aware of her drug use.