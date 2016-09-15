Murder, kidnapping charges filed against Grate

Shawn M. Grate, 40, is alleged to have “purposely caused the death of Stacey Hicks, also known as Stacey Stanley, and a second victim who has yet to be positively identified,” according to the statement from Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell.

Grate has a lengthy criminal record, including a previous abduction charge.

Stanley, 43, of Greenwich, leaves behind two sons, a granddaughter, her father and other relatives. Her obituary, which includes service times, is posted on this website.

Stanley’s slaying happened between Sept. 8 and Tuesday, according to the indictment. An unidentified woman who reported being held captive was rescued from the Ashland house on Tuesday. She called 9-1-1 about 6:30 a.m.

The indictment states that Grate held the third woman “against her will for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity” between Sunday and Wednesday, resulting in the kidnapping charge. Police said the house at 363 Covert Court was supposed to be unoccupied.

Tunnell said he and his office is in the “early stages” of reviewing the “large volume of evidence” and that additional charges are possible.

Look for more information in Friday’s Reflector.