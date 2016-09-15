Grate also charged with abduction in 1999

However, the 40-year-old man has a lengthy criminal record that includes a previous abduction charge, as well as drug-related offenses.

According to his Facebook page, Grate worked at Mansfield’s Holiday Inn.

An Aug. 11, 2015 Facebook post read: “Starting a new job tomorrow really looking forward to helping out all I can as a maintenance man for the Holiday Inn!” The post was well liked and had several remarks of commendation from Facebook friends, wishing him well, promising the job would help “improve things.”

Grate’s last post, which was from Aug. 12, 2015, contained a graphic that read: “Let’s see if we can find 1 million who are unashamed to say with us ‘Jesus watches over me.’ Write ‘amen’ to declare it!”

His page also displays several of his woodworks, which appear to come from his self-employed business “Grate Signs and Designs.”

To an average passerby, Grate might seem normal.

However, those who have been following the disappearance of Greenwich resident Stacey Stanley, a case that led to the eventual discovery of her body in a Covert Court, Ashland house, realize Grate is jailed today on a charge of abduction. More charges are expected.

According to Mansfield, Richland, Marion and Crawford county courts, this isn’t Grate’s first criminal offense.

He previously was charged with abduction in October 1999. Prior to that case, he was charged with unlawful restraint in February 1999. There were also several counts of domestic violence over the years.

In 2012, his marriage to then Amber Nichole Grate ended. It was reported that a child was involved.

Other charges he has faced include:

Assault - Nov., 1994

Criminal damaging - Jan., 1996

Disorderly conduct - Jan., 1996

Attempted burglary - Oct., 1996

Drug abuse - Feb., 1999

Unlawful restraint - Feb., 1999

Assault - Feb. 1999

Two counts of aggravated menacing - March., 1999

Criminal trespassing - March, 1999

Telephone harassment - March, 1999

Violation of a protection order - April, 1999

Abduction - Oct. 1999

Two counts of domestic violence - Oct., 2003

Theft - Dec. 2005

Falsification - Jan., 2007

Identity theft - Jan., 2007

Obstruction - Jan. 2007

Fictitious registration - Jan., 2007

Possession of marijuana - July, 2009

Domestic violence - June, 2010

Divorce (with child) from then wife, Amber Nichole Grate - Oct., 2012

Drug abuse - Aug., 2013

Possession of drug paraphernalia - Aug., 2013 and Nov., 2014

Receiving stolen property- Aug., 2013

Obstructing official business - June, 2016

Though these records show Grates did at one time have a child in his custody, it does not appear the child remains in his custody now.