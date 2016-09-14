Unemployed burglar convicted of felony

Hayden T. Meifert, 22, most recently of 34 Olive St., will be sentenced Oct. 25 in Huron County Common Pleas Court. He faces six to 18 months behind bars for burglary, a fourth-degree felony.

As part of a plea deal with defense attorney Curtis Koch, prosecutors dismissed one count of theft. The Norwalk Police Department investigated the May 9 incident.

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said even though Meifert was on probation through Norwalk Municipal Court at the time of the burglary, the state would support a 60-day jail sentence on the work-release program if he is employed at the time of sentencing. The prosecutor also recommended an additional 30-day discretionary sentence, which the defendant’s probation officer can impose at any time without a hearing. Meifert also is expected to pay about $1,500 in restitution.

“Are you working?” visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny asked Meifert.

“No sir, not at the moment,” said the defendant, who earlier posted a $30,000 cash bond.

However, Koch said his client has some strong employment possibilities.